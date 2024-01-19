Submit Release
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2023 common share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution
($ per share) 		Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share) 		Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share)

Non Dividend Distribution
($ per share)
12/01/22 12/30/22 01/17/23 $ 0.880000 $ 0.551034 $ 0.005928 $ 0.328966
03/03/23 03/31/23 04/17/23 $ 0.930000 $ 0.582342 $ 0.006265 $ 0.347658
06/06/23 06/30/23 07/17/23 $ 0.930000 $ 0.582342 $ 0.006265 $ 0.347658
08/17/23 09/29/23 10/16/23 $ 0.930000 $ 0.582342 $ 0.006265 $ 0.347658
      $ 3.670000 $ 2.298060 $ 0.024723 $ 1.371940


Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Total Capital Gain Distribution
($ per share) 		Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) 
($ per share) 		Section 199A Dividend (2)
($ per share)
12/01/22 12/30/22 01/17/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.545106
03/03/23 03/31/23 04/17/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.576077
06/06/23 06/30/23 07/17/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.576077
08/17/23 09/29/23 10/16/23 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.576077
      $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 2.273337

(1)   To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
(2)   The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE COMPANY:        

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com


