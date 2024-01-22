LS Tractor USA Releases The New MT2 and MT2E Series: Tested, Proven, and Redesigned
LS Tractor USA proudly announces the launch of its latest new tractor models – the MT2 and MT2E, available in Cab and ROPS.BATTLEBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LS Tractor USA proudly announces the launch of its latest new tractor models – the MT2 and MT2E, available in Cab and ROPS. This cutting-edge tractor is set to redefine homesteading experiences with its combination of reliability, performance, and a sleek new design.
Reliability Unmatched
Building on our legacy of providing reliable tractor solutions, the new MT2 series is engineered to deliver unmatched performance in the field. Customers can expect the introduction of new valuable tools designed to enhance both reliability and efficiency. The latest enhancements include a new instrument panel, delivering insights into the tractor’s performance and indicating the need for maintenance. Additionally, another feature is designed to optimize fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced operating costs.
Tested and Proven
Prior to release, the New MT2 and MT2E models undertook more than 1,000 hours of testing in various environmental conditions all over the United States. From clearing bush in Ohio, to testing the increased digging depth in Michigan, and assessing the new loader lift capacity in North Carolina, making these models a reliable choice for a wide range of tasks in every corner of the country.
Powerful Performance
The heart of the new MT2 and MT2E Series lies in its powerful engine, designed to tackle the toughest challenges. This new machine empowers users to achieve more in less time, optimizing their productivity.
The highest level of loader lift in its class has been secured. Increased loaders lift capacity (at 1.5m height pivot pin) by 1965lbs for 25hp models and 2506lbs for 32hp and 42hp models.
Modern Aesthetics, Timeless Durability
Not just a workhorse, the New MT2 and MT2E Series introduces a modern and sleek aesthetic and is paired generously with customer-considered comfortability.
- New hood design with the grill open space increased by 20%
- LED Head lamp and work lamp
- Upgraded control center with new handle, knob, switch, and audio system.
- Improved seat comfortability with suspension and armrests
- Improved forward visibility with arched roof.
Testimonials:
“I am proud to introduce out latest product, the New MT2 and MT2E. It embodies our commitment to innovation, quality, and exceeding customer expectations. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I am confident it will make a significant impact in the market.” – CEO of LS Tractor USA, Mike Kim.
Availability:
Customers can expect these new models to arrive on LS Tractor dealers’ lots starting at the end of January 2024.
