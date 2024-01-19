Submit Release
Governor Hobbs Nominates James E. Goughnour to Arizona Game and Fish

Phoenix, AZ –  Governor Katie Hobbs today announced the nomination of James E. Goughnour as a member of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.

Goughnour is currently finishing a five-year term that began after his appointment in 2019 by then-Governor Doug Ducey. He served as commission chair in fiscal year 2023 and was one of two candidates forwarded in November by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board for Governor Hobbs’ consideration.

He has lived in Arizona for more than 45 years and is a driving force for wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation in the Payson area. He is the owner of Rim Country Custom Rods, a small business that designs and builds custom fishing rods.

Prior to starting his business, Goughnour worked 26 years for General Dynamics Aerospace Systems Group (previously Motorola Space Systems Group), culminating in his position as project manager responsible for all aspects of the Aerospace Operations Program.

Goughnour’s nomination is pending confirmation by the Arizona Senate.

