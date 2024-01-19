Clearwater Access YES! Program Application Period runs through March 1st

Attention landowners, farmers, and producers! Do you currently allow hunting, fishing, and/or trapping and would like to receive compensation? Or are you interested in allowing people to hunt or fish, but are not sure about the hassle of liability issues and managing sportsmen? Idaho Department of Fish and Game may have a solution for you. The Access YES! Program is designed to promote public access for sportsmen to hunt, fish, and trap on private lands. The benefits of enrolling in the program includes per acre payment for access and incentives to improve habitat through our Habitat Improvement Program. Additionally, landowners are covered by the State Recreational Liability Statute, which means participating landowners are shielded from liability. We are currently accepting applications until March 1st. Successful bids will be selected, and landowners will be notified by April 1st.

Remember, this program does not mean wide open access. It’s still your property! You decide when harvest can take place, what types of harvest are allowed, what species can be harvested, and the type of travel restrictions such as foot travel-only, horseback riding, or ATV/UTV accessible. For additional information or to get an application in the Clearwater Region, please contact:

Justin Jensen

Access YES! Program Coordinator

208-750-4275

justin.jensen@idfg.idaho.gov