Amalfi Jets Expands Team and Appoints Brian Francis as its new President of Sales

Amalfi Jets HQ in Agoura Hills The Amalfi Jets Logo A Gulfstream GV getting ready for a recent Amalfi flight.

Amalfi Jets has recently appointed Brian Francis as it President of Sales. Brians brings with him 11 years of industry experience and expertise.

I’m very excited to be joining the Amalfi Jets Team and help grow a well-established sales organization. Kolin has created a strong brand, and I look forward to increasing the company's success.” — Brian Francis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, announces the expansion of its sales team in response to growing demand and in anticipation of the launch of its iOS & Android App, The Amalfi Jets App, in the coming months. The company has appointed Brian Francis as its new President of Sales. Francis boasts over 11 years of industry experience, having previously been a Manager of Retail Sales for JetSuite. The appointment marks a big step for Amalfi Jets as it looks to grow in 2024 amidst positive revenue and profit figures last year. Francis will oversee ad-hoc sales as well as the Amalfi One Jet Card and the Amalfi Reserve Membership Sales to the company’s growing client base.

“Given the extensive demand that we have seen build in recent months, and the fact that our year-end figures are the highest in company history, we wanted to invest more in our team in order to focus on our client experience and ensure that each member continues to get a personalized service.” said Kolin Jones, CEO of Amalfi Jets Inc. “Brian brings with him a breadth of skills and knowledge from his experience in the industry which will bolster our operations and enhance the experience for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him onboard and are excited to achieve more together, as we focus on growing our Amalfi One Jet Card Product, in large part thanks to the upcoming launch of our app which will help revolutionize the way our clients fly.”

Amalfi Jets is looking to make big strides in 2024 as the company builds off momentum from last year and continues to capture its share of the market from competitors. The company saw YoY Revenue growth from last year and consistent profitability YoY, and with the launch of the Amalfi Jets App the company expects to see these figures continue to rise.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about the company’s new appointment, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative or visit their website: http://www.amalfijets.com