January 19, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares’ Sexual Assault Initiative Helps to Solve Two Hampton Roads Cold Cases
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021
Attorney General Miyares’ Sexual Assault Initiative Helps to Solve Two Hampton Roads Cold Cases
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares released a statement today applauding the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team of the Office of Attorney General for helping solve two cold cases out of Hampton Roads.
DNA evidence was used to link Alan W. Wilmer Sr. to the 1987 murders of David Knobling and Robin Edwards in Isle Of Wight, and the 1989 murder of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell in Hampton. Law enforcement confirmed that Edwards and Howell were sexually assaulted.
SAKI played an integral role in these investigations, providing essential funding for two dedicated intelligence analysts from the Virginia Department of State Police's Unsolved Violent Crimes and Cold Cases Analytical Support Team. These skilled analysts worked as part of the multi-agency investigative team, making invaluable contributions towards the resolution of the cold cases.
“By bringing closure to these cold cases, they have provided solace to the victims' families and demonstrated the steadfast dedication of our law enforcement agencies in pursuing justice, regardless of the passage of time,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I’m very proud of our sexual assault program for funding these investigations and shedding light on these cold cases.”
These intelligence analysts continue to investigate and support efforts in other sexually motivated homicides and sexual assaults across the Commonwealth.
###