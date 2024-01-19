January 19, 2024 - New York Stock Exchange Withdraws Pro-ESG Proposal Following Attorney General Miyares Letter of Protest 

Commonwealth of Virginia

New York Stock Exchange Withdraws Pro-ESG Proposal Following Attorney General Miyares Letter of Protest

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares announced today that the New York Stock Exchange withdrew a recently proposed rule change that would have allowed it to list “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) on the exchange in response to opposition from a group of attorneys general. NACs are a novel corporate structure designed to take land off the market to prohibit productive economic uses, and promote Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies at the expense of economic growth.

“The NYSE withdrawing their proposal is a huge win for Virginians and protects our economic interests. ESG policies push radical ideas at the expense of financial and economic security, and I’ll continue defending Virginians against them,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In their letter on January 9, the coalition of attorneys general expressed their strong opposition to the proposed rule change and urged the SEC to disapprove it.

The letter was co-led by the States of Utah and Kansas and joined by 23 additional States.

Read the letter here.

Read the notice of withdrawal here.

