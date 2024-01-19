Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,953 in the last 365 days.

January 19, 2024 - New York Stock Exchange Withdraws Pro-ESG Proposal Following Attorney General Miyares Letter of Protest 

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York Stock Exchange Withdraws Pro-ESG Proposal Following Attorney General Miyares Letter of Protest 

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares announced today that the New York Stock Exchange withdrew a recently proposed rule change that would have allowed it to list “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) on the exchange in response to opposition from a group of attorneys general. NACs are a novel corporate structure designed to take land off the market to prohibit productive economic uses, and promote Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies at the expense of economic growth. 

“The NYSE withdrawing their proposal is a huge win for Virginians and protects our economic interests. ESG policies push radical ideas at the expense of financial and economic security, and I’ll continue defending Virginians against them,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In their letter on January 9, the coalition of attorneys general expressed their strong opposition to the proposed rule change and urged the SEC to disapprove it.

The letter was co-led by the States of Utah and Kansas and joined by 23 additional States.

Read the letter here.

Read the notice of withdrawal here.

###

You just read:

January 19, 2024 - New York Stock Exchange Withdraws Pro-ESG Proposal Following Attorney General Miyares Letter of Protest 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more