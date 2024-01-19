Governor Abbott Appoints And Names Gleeson Chair Of Public Utility Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, January 19 - January 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Thomas Gleeson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor has named him Chair of the PUC. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

“Thomas Gleeson’s longtime service at PUC and wealth of knowledge make him the ideal choice for Chair of the Commission,” said Governor Abbott. “As a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience at the agency, including serving as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas will help ensure Texans and Texas communities have the utility services they need. I thank Kathleen Jackson for her time serving as Interim Chair of the PUC, and I look forward to working with Thomas as we improve utility services in Texas and build an even better state for every Texan.”

Thomas Gleeson of Pflugerville is the Executive Director of the PUC, a position he has held since December 2020. He has worked for the PUC for over 15 years in various roles including, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Finance and Administration, and as a fiscal project manager. He is a graduate of the Governor’s Executive Development Program at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the City of Pflugerville Finance and Budget Committee and the First United Methodist Church of Round Rock Finance Committee. Gleeson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southwestern University and Master of Public Administration from The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University.