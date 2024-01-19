Secretariat’s Director addresses crucial energy sector developments in the CESEC Ministerial Meeting

Today, Artur Lorkowski, the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, participated in the CESEC Ministerial meeting, where he provided insights into the developments within the energy sector. In his opening remark, Mr. Lorkowski shed light on key aspects of the region's energy landscape, addressing both achievements and challenges in the pursuit of a sustainable and integrated energy future.

He emphasized the importance of integrating the CESEC region into the EU's electricity market and noted the adoption of the Electricity Integration Package. Mr. Lorkowski acknowledged challenges but praised progress in day-ahead and intraday markets. He stressed the need for regional cooperation to meet CESEC's energy goals and urged full integration into the EU electricity market by 2024.

"In our journey towards a sustainable energy future, regional collaboration is our greatest asset," stated Mr. Lorkowski.

In the gas sector, he praised achievements but called for further market reforms. The Director highlighted interconnector development, enhanced gas storage in Ukraine, and the potential of hydrogen and gas smart grid projects.

"By investing in these innovations, we lay the foundation for a more resilient and environmentally friendly energy landscape," remarked Mr. Lorkowski.

Mr. Lorkowski also recognized advancements in renewable energy and market-based support schemes. His insights reaffirmed the Energy Community Secretariat's commitment to sustainable energy development in the CESEC region.

CESEC, or Central and South Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity, is an initiative formed by several European countries and the EU in 2015. It aims to integrate gas and electricity markets in Central and South Eastern Europe. Initially focused on gas supply diversification and harmonizing energy infrastructure, it has since expanded to include electricity markets, energy efficiency, and renewable energy development. It also promotes specific projects and actions to enhance regional cooperation and growth in these energy sectors.