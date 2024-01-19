Report: Only 35 percent of hunger appeals met

Only 35% of appeals from countries dealing with crisis levels of hunger were satisfied in 2023, resulting in a hunger funding gap of 65%, up 23% from the prior year, according to a report from Action Against Hunger.The report was released in conjunction with the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.For the report, Action Against Hunger identified 17 countries that experienced “crisis” levels of hunger or worse in 2022 and analyzed how much funding those countries subsequently received in 2023. They are: Afghanistan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen.

–The Hagstrom Report