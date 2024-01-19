Submit Release
January 19, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Brief Asking SCOTUS to Reverse Colorado Supreme Court Ballot Disqualification of Trump

Attorney General Miyares Joins Brief Asking SCOTUS to Reverse Colorado Supreme Court Ballot Disqualification of Trump

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision from Colorado that kept former President Donald Trump off the ballot for that state’s Presidential Primary Elections.

The coalition of 25 states argues that Congress must decide whether to disqualify a person from office ineligible under the Section 3 of Fourteenth Amendment.

“In declaring that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for President in the coming election,” the coalition wrote, “the Colorado Supreme Court has effectively reordered the roles of all the relevant players in presidential elections.”

“It’s up to the American people to decide who the next President of the United States is,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Removing your political opponent from the ballot isn’t democracy, and it isn’t acceptable.” 

The coalition also argues: “The Colorado court’s decision strikes a serious blow to the Constitution’s structural separation of powers.” 

Read a copy of the amicus brief.

###

