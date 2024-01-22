Traverse Bay Farms Wins Four More National Food Awards, Surpassing 42 Total Awards
Traverse Bay Farms 2024 Scovie Awards: Red Raspberry Jalapeno Jam, Cherry Barbecue Sauce, Cherry Poppyseed Dressing, Strawberry Poppyseed Salad Dressing
Traverse Bay Farms 100% Pure Cherry Juice Concentrate. All-natural cherry juice, with no added sugar, made from Michigan grown Montmorency cherries.
Traverse Bay Farms, acclaimed as a top-tier gourmet food company in America, has recently won four additional awards at a major national food competition.
"Winning four top awards at the 2024 Scovie Awards is a remarkable achievement for Traverse Bay Farms, and it's a testament to our commitment and excellence across our entire product range".”BELLAIRE, MI, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traverse Bay Farms, America's #1 nationally award-winning super fruit company, has achieved a significant milestone by winning four additional national food awards, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the gourmet food and super fruit category.
At the prestigious 2024 Scovie Awards, Traverse Bay Farms stood out with its Cherry Barbecue Sauce, Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing, Cherry Poppyseed Dressing, and Raspberry Jalapeno Jam.
These products were celebrated for their outstanding taste and quality at the Scovie Awards, a globally renowned competition that annually attracts over 100 contenders from various countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Austria, New Zealand, and Australia. Participants undergo a stringent blind tasting process to identify the best culinary creations.
The awards earned by Traverse Bay Farms at the 2024 Scovie Awards are as follows:
- Cherry Barbecue Sauce: Secured 2nd place in the Barbecue Sauce – Fruit Based-Mild/Medium Category
- Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing: Achieved 2nd place in the Condiments-Not Hot & Spicy – Salad Dressing Category
- Raspberry Jalapeno Jam: Bagged 2nd place in the Sweet Heat – Jams/Jellies-Medium Category
- Cherry Poppyseed Dressing: Won 3rd place in the Condiments-Not Hot & Spicy – Salad Dressing Category
Marketing Director Andy LaPointe expressed his pride in the company's ability to continuously win national awards at some of America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. LaPointe said, "Winning four top awards at the 2024 Scovie Awards is a remarkable achievement for Traverse Bay Farms, and it's a testament to our commitment and excellence across our entire product range".
Mr. LaPointe continued, "We began our company in 2001 and since 2009, we have been honored with national awards in categories spanning salsas, jams, mustards, barbecue sauces, and salad dressings. This consistent recognition across different categories underscores our dedication to offering high-quality, flavorful, and healthy super-fruit products. We're thrilled that our efforts to deliver the best to our customers have been acknowledged on such a prestigious platform."
The company owns two corporate retail stores located in Bellaire and Elk Rapids in Northern Michigan. Their products are readily available for purchase not only through their website, www.TraverseBayFarms.com, but also in grocery and specialty stores throughout Michigan. In addition to offering gourmet food products, they also offer cherry juice concentrate, bacon jam, no-added sugar dried cherries and more fruit-based products for every meal of the day.
Additionally, thanks to strong partnerships with various distributors, Traverse Bay Farms has successfully extended their presence beyond Michigan into 42 states across America, as well as five counties across the globe. This expansion and recognition, as LaPointe noted, is a testament to the company's commitment to our distribution partners and our customers.
