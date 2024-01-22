SEASON DEBUTS ITS BRAND REFRESH WITH AN EYE-CATCHING NEW LOGO AND PACKAGING AT THE 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW
Introducing A New Fresh Look That Celebrates The Brand’s Premium Quality & HeritageLAS VEGAS, NV, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embarking on a momentous journey at this year's Winter Fancy Food Show, Season, the revered tinned fish brand, is set to unveil its captivating rebrand. With a century-long legacy of delivering premium quality tinned fish products to retailers and consumers nationwide, Season is ready to showcase its fresh new look that pays homage to its storied history.
Dive into the future of Season at booth #3244 during the WFF Show, taking place from Jan. 21-23 in Las Vegas. Season welcomes food connoisseurs and industry experts to explore its expansive portfolio of tinned fish products and witness the evolution of a brand that has stood the test of time.
"For a hundred years, Season has embodied a legacy of meticulous craftsmanship, premium quality, and sustainability. Our expertise in producing the finest hand-crafted skinless and boneless sardines sets us apart in the industry. The introduction of our new logo and packaging is much more than a visual change – it’s a celebration of our rich heritage and our ongoing pledge to exceed consumer expectations. This is our way of honoring the past while confidently stepping into the future," said Season CEO Meriem Wadghiri.
Visitors to the trade show will be greeted by Season's vibrant and inviting yellow booth – a beacon guiding epicureans through a century-old legacy. There, Season will showcase its dynamic rebrand, a testament to how "Great Taste is Always in Season." The certified wild-caught and sustainable sardines and other tinned fish will debut in eye-catching yellow packaging, making their way to shelves throughout 2024. The iconic Sea Maiden, named Mira, remains the face of the company, undergoing a revitalized look and story that honors the rich heritage of women pioneers in the seafood business. Mira stands as the Season ambassador, ensuring consumers a superior product through trust and guidance.
As a culinary cornerstone in countless U.S. kitchens, Season embraces this new era with an exciting rebrand and logo, symbolizing unparalleled quality. With a continued focus on health, environmental responsibility, and community engagement, Season promises customers the same cherished flavors coupled with a strengthened commitment to innovation – bringing forth healthy, delicious, and convenient-to-prepare new products.
Beyond being a brand, Season is a tradition evolving with the times, unwaveringly dedicated to delivering excellence in every tin.
For additional information about Season, explore their website online and follow the brand's journey @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.
Season's products are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, and Whole Foods.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Season and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here