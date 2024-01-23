Seeds Consulting Adds Local Executive Kim Milbauer, Expands Service Offerings
Seeds Consulting, a leading executive recruiting firm, proudly announces the addition of Kim Milbauer as the head of their consulting and staffing divisions.
Kim knows how to get things done and has the forward momentum that clients love. Nobody is better at navigating complex projects while landing the right talent and making it look easy
Founded in 2002, Seeds Consulting has been dedicated to assisting clients and candidates in finding superior talent solutions. With an initial focus on the insurance sector, Seeds has developed an in-depth understanding of the client's needs, evolving trends, and the ability to pro-actively advise on staying ahead of their competition.
"At Seeds, we prioritize our clients and candidates throughout the recruitment process " said Jennifer Hickerson, Founder of Seeds Consulting. "We are recognized as trusted experts at identifying and attracting the best human capital within insurance, and Kim’s arrival allows us to provide our services across a much broader spectrum of industries including technology, healthcare and the public sector."
Seeds Consulting distinguishes itself by going beyond qualifications when matching candidates with opportunities. They invest time in understanding personalities, values, track records, and goals of both parties, cultivating trust and loyalty as they yield the rewards of successful partnerships and a highly effective network.
Kim Milbauer brings extensive experience and her own robust network, having spent 26 years specializing in consulting and staffing. Kim’s experience spans all sizes of clients from small to enterprise companies. She managed over $100 million line of business and has helped grow firms from start-up to acquisition. Kim has managed large projects including data integration, and digital transformation.
Kim Milbauer shared her enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "My goal for my next adventure was to have a woman-owned consultancy. When Jennifer approached me about joining forces with her, it was a dream realized. The only answer was yes!”
Seeds Consulting is renowned for its commitment to excellence and fostering meaningful connections. “I have a deep compassion for people and doing the right thing for clients and employees. Joining forces with Jennifer and her team at Seeds is a great fit. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success.”
Jennifer Hickerson expressed her excitement about the company's expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Kim to the Seeds family. Her expertise and leadership will be pivotal in broadening our offerings and delivering across industries. Kim simply knows how to get things done and has the type of forward momentum that clients love. I have admired Kim for many years, as an unbelievable consultant who has worked with some of the most dynamic companies. Nobody is better at understanding how to navigate complex projects while landing the right talent and making it look easy.”
Seeds employees are eager to explore new avenues of business and anticipate growth as the company expands its services.
About Seeds Consulting:
Seeds Consulting, based out of Roseville, CA is a leading woman owned executive recruiting firm specializing in the insurance industry. They work with Brokers, Carriers, Insurtech, TPA, Wholesalers and all others who are within insurance. Founded in 2002, Seeds Consulting is committed to identifying, attracting, and retaining the superior talent that thrusts firms ahead of their competition. Learn more at http://www.seedsconsulting.com.
Media Contact: Katie Feldman, Operations Manager Seeds Consulting Phone: (916) 569-1500. Email: hello@seedsconsulting.com
