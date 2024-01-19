Meaningful Support from EMU Faculty of Tourism Students to the Champion Angels Association

Students from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism organized a traditional Christmas event at the Tower Application and Training Restaurant on 25 December, 2023. The said event, held under the project of Sen. Inst. Koral Karamanoğlu, academic staff member at the EMU Faculty of Tourism, as part of the food and beverage management course, was entirely arranged and financed by the students themselves. All proceeds from this event have been donated to the Champion Angels Association.

The event was attended by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Faculty of Tourism Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mine Haktanır, Vice Deans Assist. Prof. Dr. M. Güven Ardahan and Assist. Prof. Dr. İlkay Yorgancı, along with faculty members of the EMU Faculty of Tourism and special guests.

The proceeds generated from the event was presented to Murat Aktuğralı, representative of the Champion Angels Association and also the EMU International, Turkish Republic, and TRNC Promotion Coordinator, by EMU Faculty of Tourism students under the guidance of Vice Deans Assist. Prof. Dr. M. Güven Ardahan, Assist. Prof. Dr. İlkay Yorgancı, and Senior Instructor Koral Karamanoğlu.