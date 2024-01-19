Submit Release
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024

SP Zubiri statement on the Sandiganbayan verdict vs Sen. Estrada

The Senate takes due notice and respects the decision of the Sandiganbayan on the cases filed against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, a sitting senator of the Philippines with a mandate emanating from over 15 million voters.

The Senate also recognizes the fact that there are still remedies available to Sen. Jinggoy under existing laws and the Rules of Court.

He has the right to exhaust all of these. He can still file a Motion for Reconsideration with the Sandiganbayan; he can still file an appeal by certiorari with the Supreme Court.

Until and unless the decision becomes final and executory, Sen. Jinggoy is duty-bound to continue performing his functions as Senator of the Republic.

