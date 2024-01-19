PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 19, 2024 Bong Go pushes for improved healthcare access in communities as he leads turnover of new Super Health Center in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the turnover ceremony and blessing of another Super Health Center to enhance healthcare accessibility in communities, this time in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, on Wednesday, January 17. During his visit, the Sangguniang Bayan presented to Go a resolution declaring him as an adopted son of Lake Sebu for his contributions to the development and progress of the town and its people particularly in healthcare. Barangay Ned is significantly distant from the town center of Lake Sebu. This remote location means that residents from Lake Sebu proper must traverse through another province, either Sultan Kudarat or Sarangani, to reach Brgy. Ned. This geographic challenge emphasizes the significance of the new super health center in providing much-needed healthcare services to this isolated area. As the lead implementing agency, the Department of Health (DOH) has been instrumental in identifying strategic areas for establishing these Super Health Centers, focusing mainly on municipalities that lack accessible hospitals and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA). This targeted approach ensures that healthcare services are extended to the most underserved and hard-to-reach communities, promoting equitable healthcare access nationwide. "Marami po sa mga kababayan natin sa iba't ibang sulok ng Pilipinas ang walang sapat na health facilities na makagagamot sa kanilang mga karamdaman. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito," Go stressed. The senator then elaborated on the significance of Super Health Centers, describing them as pivotal in bridging the gap between the government and its citizens. He underscored their primary functions, which include primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection to further decongest public hospitals. "Hindi na nila kailangang pumunta ng malalayong ospital para magpa-checkup itong minor cases. Pwede na sa Super Health Center ang primary care at pagkonsulta para sa early disease detection. Magpagamot na kayo agad para hindi lumala ang sakit. And it will help decongest the hospital dahil dyan na po gagamutin sa mga Super Health Center," said Go in an interview. The Super Health Centers will offer various healthcare services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Go shared that necessary funds had been allocated to construct more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. According to Go, this investment underscores the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. In the province, there are a total of at least 7 such centers funded. Additionally, Go reaffirmed his support for the continued construction of these centers. He recognized the substantial benefits many Filipinos have gained from these facilities and expressed his willingness to advocate for more resources if needed. During the event, Go was accompanied by Mayor Remie Unggol, Vice Mayor Leizl Tupas-Isuga, municipal councilors, and health personnel from Lake Sebu and nearby municipalities. Go also had the unique opportunity to congratulate a parent who had just given birth in the facility. Layla Tungcay, the newborn's mother, expressed joy and gratitude for the senator's presence, considering it "buena mano" or a sign of good luck. In a heartwarming gesture, she revealed they had decided to name the child Bong Galyn, or "Bongga", in honor of Senator Go. On the same day, Go also attended the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Kiamba, Sarangani. Meanwhile, acknowledging the significant contributions of health workers to ensure the efficient delivery of services in health facilities, such as the Super Health Centers, Go renewed his call to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the DOH to expedite the release of the Health Emergency Allowances (HEA) owed to qualified healthcare workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic. As one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11712, Go mentioned that the legislation ensures ongoing benefits and allowances for healthcare workers during public health crises. Although the public health emergency status was lifted in July, Go reminded concerned agencies of the need to fulfill commitments due to healthcare workers still await their HEA.