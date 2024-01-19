The effects of ocean acidification (OA) and warming on the physiological processes of many marine species have been well documented. However, far less is known about the impacts of these global variables on chemical communication. In this study, we identified the barnacle waterborne settlement pheromone (BWSP) of Balanus albicostatus as adenosine (Ado). Our results showed that neither elevated temperature (30 °C vs. ambient 26 °C) nor elevated pCO 2 (1000 μatm vs. ambient 400 μatm) significantly affected the release of Ado from B. albicostatus adults. Exposure to elevated temperature and OA did not impair larval cue perception for settlement in B. albicostatus; however, OA inhibited settlement under elevated temperature in the absence/presence of BWSP, and elevated temperature induced larval settlement only in the presence of BWSP under ambient pCO 2 condition. These results provided important insights into barnacle aggregation behavior in changing oceans and may help to predict the consequences of climate change on barnacle populations.

Wu Z., Wang Z., Li Z., Hao H., Qi Y. & Feng D., 2024. Impacts of ocean acidification and warming on the release and activity of the barnacle waterborne settlement pheromone, adenosine. Marine Pollution Bulletin 199: 115971. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115971. Article (subscription required).

