Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: J O Hambro Capital Management

Company announcement – No. 5 / 2024

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: J O Hambro Capital Management

Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 January 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 18 January 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from J O Hambro Capital Management:

As of 17 January 2024, Perpetual Limited (the parent company of J O Hambro Capital Management) holds nominally 3,095,511 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 4.952% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange (Investors)
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
alange@zealandpharma.com
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

