Payments Underway for SC Veterans Misled into Selling Pension Payments

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina veterans whose pensions were targeted by illegal high interest loans, are now receiving their settlement checks. $725,000 in refunds are being issued to the South Carolina consumers who were convinced they could sell their pension and disability payments, when in fact the transaction was an illegal high-cost loan.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) began investigating South Carolina attorneys Candy Kern-Fuller, Howard Sutter III and their affiliated company Upstate Law Group (ULG) in July 2018 after receiving a consumer complaint against ULG. After a joint effort with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Arkansas Attorney General's Office (AKAG), a settlement was reached in February of 2021. The CFPB is now issuing $6 million in financial relief to consumers nationwide harmed by the illegal lending.

Federal law prohibits someone from acquiring the right to receive a veteran's pension payments. South Carolina law prohibits the “sale” or assignment of earnings for payment or security of payment for a consumer loan, regardless of whether the consumer is a veteran.

Most customers will automatically receive a refund check. Checks are sent through Rust Consulting. To find the status of a payment, call 1 (877) 552-1282 or contact VetsLending_info@rustcfpbconsumerprotection.org.

If you believe you are eligible and do not receive a check, you can submit a claim for a refund. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than March 26, 2024.

