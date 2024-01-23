Invictus BPO Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Kunnect - A Leading Hosted Call Center Management Platform
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invictus BPO, a renowned player in the Nearshore Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, has announced its strategic acquisition of Kunnect, a cutting-edge hosted call center management platform. This move solidifies Invictus BPO's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the outsourcing landscape.
The acquisition of Kunnect brings together two industry innovators combining Invictus BPO's expertise in delivering customized outsourcing solutions with Kunnect's Amazon based hosted cloud solution. This synergy is expected to result in streamlined operations, improved efficiency, and an enhanced customer experience for clients of both companies.
Key Benefits of the Acquisition:
1. Advanced Technology Integration: Invictus BPO will leverage Kunnect's state-of-the-art hosted call center platform to integrate advanced technologies, enhancing automation, and optimizing processes across its service spectrum.
2. Expanded Service Capabilities: Clients of Invictus BPO will now have access to an even broader range of services and solutions to include telecommunications, thanks to the incorporation of the Kunnect platform, which is designed to meet the evolving needs of the BPO industry.
3. Operational Efficiency: The acquisition is poised to bring about operational efficiencies, allowing Invictus BPO to deliver services with increased speed, cost effectiveness, and scalability.
4. Strategic Growth: This strategic move aligns with Invictus BPO's growth strategy, providing integrated BPO solutions positioning the company as a major player in the BPO sector and strengthening its position in the competitive market.
CEO of Invictus BPO, Juan Fontanes, stated, "As a long-time user of the Kunnect platform, we are thrilled about this acquisition which represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide an integrated suite of BPO solutions. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled services to our clients and marks a new chapter in our growth story."
Founder of Kunnect, Fred Cote, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying, "Joining forces with Invictus BPO opens up exciting possibilities for customers of BPO worldwide. We are confident that the integration of our platform with Invictus BPO's expertise will result in a powerhouse of BPO solutions."
About Invictus BPO:
Invictus BPO, a leading provider of Nearshore Business Process Outsourcing services, has been providing outsourced services for more than 12 years from its headquarters in Belize. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Invictus BPO has consistently delivered exceptional results across industries, earning the trust of clients globally.
About Kunnect:
Kunnect is a Hosted Call Center solution that integrates best in class features with low-cost voice and predictive dialing. With a portfolio of global customers, Kunnect has been empowering businesses through efficient and effective solutions since its inception.
For media inquiries, please contact: acquisition_questions@invictusbpo.com or 877.586.6328.
Juan Fontanes, CEO
