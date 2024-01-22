Bodge Buster: The New Homeowner’s Guide to a Heat Pump Installation
Bodge Buster" is a new book designed to guide homeowners through the complexities of air source heat pump installations in the UK.
Written by a homeowner for fellow homeowners.”WELSHPOOL, POWYS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners across the UK are increasingly facing poor heat pump installations, but they can now find straightforward and simple guidance with the release of a new book titled "Bodge Buster.”
This valuable resource for homeowners comes at a crucial time, as there is a growing number of subpar installations. It highlights that while heat pump technology can be highly effective, its efficiency and performance can be significantly compromised by poor installation.
"Bodge Buster" is a comprehensive guide filled with essential questions, actionable tips and insightful knowledge. It empowers homeowners to confidently interact with installers and make informed decisions about their heat pump, ultimately protecting their investment from common pitfalls.
Drawing on his challenging personal experience with a subpar heat pump installation in a rural Victorian farmhouse and years of subsequent troubleshooting, the author of "Bodge Buster", Mr. Mars Mlodzinski, provides invaluable real-life insights and practical advice. By demystifying the often overwhelming technical jargon and confusion experienced during installations, "Bodge Buster" becomes an indispensable resource for any homeowner considering an air source heat pump.
Highlights:
* Essential Questions: A comprehensive list of must-ask questions for installers, covering every critical step from initial design to final commissioning.
* Actionable Tips: Practical advice to ensure peak performance, efficiency and lower energy bills.
* Homeowner Empowerment: Written by a homeowner for fellow homeowners. Equipping readers with the valuable information to be discerning homeowners, regardless of their in heat pump knowledge.
* Confident Communication: Learning the language of installers to ask pertinent questions and insist on the highest installation standards.
* Avoid a Bodge Job: Strategies to recognise red flags and make savvy decisions that safeguard investments and ensure comfort.
Available from Amazon and Apple Books in paperback and ebook editions, "Bodge Buster" is set to become the go-to guide for of homeowners looking to install to an air source heat pump.
About the Author
Mars Mlodzinski draws on his personal experience with an air source heat pump installation to write "Bodge Buster." His journey through a challenging installation process in their rural farmhouse led him to self-publish this book, aiming to empower other homeowners by sharing the knowledge he has gained over five years as a heat pump owner.
Nearly six years ago, Mars and his wife Kirsten moved to a Victorian farmhouse in the rural countryside and began talking about their renovations, including heat pump and solar installations, on their lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, My Home Farm. Confronted with ongoing issues and flooded with questions from their followers, they launched Renewable Heating Hub. A safe space for homeowners across the UK to ask questions about heat pumps, share knowledge and experiences about their own renewables, Renewable Heating Hub has evolved into a thriving online community.
