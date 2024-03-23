Affinity Paints and Decor: Wins 2023 Best of Georgia Regional Award
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Paints and Decor, a Benjamin Moore Paint store in the heart of Atlanta, has been making waves in the local community. The store's recent triumph in winning the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Regional Award is a testament to its reputation and commitment to exceptional service and top-quality products.
This recognition, notably determined by the votes of customers, highlights Affinity Paints and Decor’s ascent in the competitive market. Catering to a varied clientele, including businesses, contractors, DIY enthusiasts, and residential customers, the store has become a sought-after destination for all painting and decorating needs.
"Our philosophy at Affinity Paints and Decor is 'our store is your store.' We take pride in creating an environment where our customers feel fully supported, whether they are picking out paint for a cozy living room or planning a major renovation project.” states a team member.
The store's success is attributed to its unique combination of a welcoming atmosphere and the professional expertise of its staff. Each consultant at Affinity is dedicated to offering personalized advice and recommendations, ensuring every customer's project is a success.
Affinity Paints and Decor's range extends beyond just Benjamin Moore paints. The store is renowned for its focus on fostering long-term relationships with customers, grounded in integrity and professionalism - qualities that have been pivotal in their quick rise to prominence in the region.
This accolade is not merely a business achievement; it represents the community's endorsement of Affinity Paints and Decor's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. The store's team sees this award as a starting point for further growth and a commitment to maintaining the high standards they have set.
About Affinity Paints and Decor
Located in the heart of Georgia, Affinity Paints and Decor, a proud retailer of Benjamin Moore paints, is dedicated to providing high-quality products and expert advice for every painting project. With a focus on customer service and community involvement, Affinity Paints and Decor has quickly established itself as a key player in the local home improvement industry.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 2889 Memorial Dr. SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
About Affinity Paints and Decor
This recognition, notably determined by the votes of customers, highlights Affinity Paints and Decor’s ascent in the competitive market. Catering to a varied clientele, including businesses, contractors, DIY enthusiasts, and residential customers, the store has become a sought-after destination for all painting and decorating needs.
"Our philosophy at Affinity Paints and Decor is 'our store is your store.' We take pride in creating an environment where our customers feel fully supported, whether they are picking out paint for a cozy living room or planning a major renovation project.” states a team member.
The store's success is attributed to its unique combination of a welcoming atmosphere and the professional expertise of its staff. Each consultant at Affinity is dedicated to offering personalized advice and recommendations, ensuring every customer's project is a success.
Affinity Paints and Decor's range extends beyond just Benjamin Moore paints. The store is renowned for its focus on fostering long-term relationships with customers, grounded in integrity and professionalism - qualities that have been pivotal in their quick rise to prominence in the region.
This accolade is not merely a business achievement; it represents the community's endorsement of Affinity Paints and Decor's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. The store's team sees this award as a starting point for further growth and a commitment to maintaining the high standards they have set.
About Affinity Paints and Decor
Located in the heart of Georgia, Affinity Paints and Decor, a proud retailer of Benjamin Moore paints, is dedicated to providing high-quality products and expert advice for every painting project. With a focus on customer service and community involvement, Affinity Paints and Decor has quickly established itself as a key player in the local home improvement industry.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 2889 Memorial Dr. SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
About Affinity Paints and Decor
About Affinity Paints and Decor
+1 404-600-4445
email us here