Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales Shines with 2023 Best of Georgia Award
ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales, based in the heart of Roswell, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award, a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in the estate sales industry. This recognition reflects the trust and confidence bestowed upon them by their loyal clientele.
Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales is not just a company; it's a journey that began with Ashley Glass herself. With a profound love for antiques and vintage items, Ashley ventured into estate sales at the age of 20, founding "Babblin Brook Antiques." Her specialization in primitives and Americana showcased her genuine passion for all things antique.
Despite her love for antiques, Ashley balanced a career in the emergency medical field for several years. However, her experiences at numerous estate sales in and around Atlanta ignited a desire for change. She recognized the need for a more respectful and professional approach to estate sales, where items were thoughtfully merchandised, properly priced, and families received the support they deserved during challenging times.
In 2007, Ashley's vision crystallized with the establishment of "The Vintage Girls." This marked the beginning of an incredible journey, during which the company conducted over 500 estate sales. They assisted countless families with downsizing, relocation, and estate management after the loss of a loved one. The reputation of The Vintage Girls soared, earning them the well-deserved title of having the best estate sales in Atlanta.
The remarkable success of The Vintage Girls paved the way for the birth of Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales, a sister brand specializing in Luxury Estate Sales and Large Estate Sales. With over 1,100 sales under their belt, they have earned a place among the TOP 50 Estate Sale Companies in the nation. With 21 employees, they are the largest estate sale company in Georgia.
Their numerous accolades, including being recognized as the #1 Estate Sale Company in Georgia for Excellence in Marketing, highlight their marketing prowess and their ability to attract customers. But for them, it's not just about sales; it's about creating an unforgettable experience.
What truly sets Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales apart is their unwavering commitment to professionalism. They operate as a licensed business, maintain the highest certification in Atlanta, and employ only W-2 employees, ensuring the utmost security for clients' assets. Their million-dollar liability policy and four certified appraisers on staff reflect their dedication to precision and accuracy.
Furthermore, their team boasts an average of seven years of experience, demonstrating their commitment to both their employees and clients. They are proud members of esteemed national associations, including ASEL, NESA, ACNA, and NASMM, further solidifying their position in the industry.
Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales offers a full-service experience, including charitable donations, trash pickup, and cleaning services, all overseen by their associates, who are always on-site. Their dedication to client satisfaction is unwavering, as they do not own a store or retail venue and are not realtors. Your estate sale is their sole focus.
In the words of Ashley Glass, the owner of this extraordinary estate sales company, "We give 100% of Our Time to Your Sale." With a commitment to excellence that has earned them the 2023 Best of Georgia Award, Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales shines as a true gem in the world of estate sales. Their success is not just a testament to their dedication but also a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that defines America.
Location: 423 E. Crossville Rd. STE 113
Roswell, GA 30075
Ashley Glass
Ashley Glass Luxury Estate Sales
+1 770-640-7433
