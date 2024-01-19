HYCU, Inc. Wins Gold in TechTarget Storage Products of the Year 2023 Awards

Judges Impressed by HYCU R-Cloud, Particularly Its Protection of SaaS Applications

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader in data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, is proud to announce that HYCU R-Cloud won Gold in the Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware Software and Services Category in the 22nd Annual Awards edition of the TechTarget Storage Products of the Year. The Awards recognize the best in enterprise-class data storage systems, software and services and are widely regarded for the competitive process and end user focused selection criteria that include ratings on innovation, performance, ease of integration into a customer’s IT environment, ease of use, and overall value.

In choosing HYCU R-Cloud as the Gold winner in its category, one judge among the panel of industry experts noted, “HYCU really sets the bar for SaaS data backup and protection. Its ease of integration for both end users and SaaS providers stands out.”

“When we introduced HYCU R-Cloud almost a year ago, the reception to what we were doing was overwhelmingly positive,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Customers and partners recognize the need for a platform that protects critical data regardless of location, but importantly data and services running in SaaS applications. While there are more than 30,000 SaaS applications available worldwide with more than 200 in use at the average midsize enterprise, there are still few options available to protect, and recover that data. I am enormously proud of the work of our amazing team of engineers along with every HYCUer who has helped make HYCU R-Cloud a success in the market. This award is affirmation that their work does not go unrecognized. Thank you to TechTarget and the esteemed panel of industry experts for this recognition.”

The HYCU R-Cloud platform includes the world’s first low-code development platform for data protection that enables SaaS companies and service providers to deliver application-native backup and recovery efficiently and rapidly. Additionally, it includes HYCU R-Graph that allows users to visualize their entire data estate and identify applications and services that may currently be unprotected and provide a quick and easy way to add native protection to eliminate data loss in the event of simple user error or malicious ransomware attacks.

For more information on HYCU R-Cloud, visit: https://www.hycu.com/r-cloud

