Baby Feeding Accessories Market Surges Towards US$ 4,385.1 Million by 2034 with 6.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The baby feeding accessories market offers a diverse range of products, including bottles, nipples, sterilizers, and bibs. Growing demand for innovative and safe solutions drives market growth, catering to the evolving needs of parents globally. Adoption of Baby Feeding Accessories is Poised to Grow at 6.4% over the Next Ten Years

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the total sales of baby feeding accessories generated a revenue of around US$ 2,237.3 million. The industry share of baby feeding accessories is predicted to expand at a rate of 6.4% between 2024 and 2034. In terms of value, the global market size is estimated to reach US$ 4,385.1 million by 2034, increasing from US$ 2,358.1 million in 2024.



A progressing transition toward health-aware parenting is driving the global baby and toddler feeding products and accessories market. Growth in e-commerce and online retail channels has also played a decisive role in expanding awareness about baby feeding essentials apart from increasing their sales.

Key Takeaways from the Global Baby Feeding Accessories Market Study Report

The United States dominated the baby feeding essentials market in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance till 2034, progressing at 4% CAGR.

The market for baby feeding products in Australia is poised to grow at an impressive 7.4% rate from 2024 to 2034.

China is the leading manufacturer of baby feeding accessories, and it is expected to progress at 6.5% CAGR during the projected years.

India is predicted to witness an astounding growth rate of 8.5% in sales of baby feeding accessories over the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape for Baby Feeding Accessories Market Players

Though there are some international brands for providing premium baby feed essentials globally, the overall market is highly diversified and competitive in the low-priced segment. Because of the localized character of the industry, items are tailored to appeal to a range of consumers who value goods that conform to their cultural standards.

“Leading personal care accessories brands are also coming up to take advantage of this growing market niche by offering premium, high-quality items that appeal to high-income parents. Meanwhile, emerging market players have adopted product diversification as the key strategy to capture a fair share of the baby feeding essentials market.” – Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Recent Developments by the Baby Feeding Accessories Manufacturers

In March 2022, NUK announced the debut of its first-ever sustainable collection of pacifiers, cups, plates, bowls, and baby utensils under the brand ‘NUK for Nature.' Inspired by the rising demand from parents for more environmentally friendly infant care options, all products are recyclable and come with How2Recycle instructions on how to dispose of them responsibly. As part of NUK's 2012 pledge to minimize energy use, the orthodontic pacifiers also come with a reusable pacifier storage container and are produced using energy from renewable sources.

In February 2022, Dr. Dad, a premium parenting resource website, opened an e-commerce store to give Indian parents access to the finest, physician-approved items. The organization's philosophy is to design items only after comprehending the demands of present-day and prospective parents. A greater selection of unique items from several categories, including feeding supplies, healthy kits, swaddles, parenting books, oral kits, and much more, are available in one location on the Shopping Tab of the updated website. In addition to the special items, parents can also obtain advice and assistance from medical professionals for their newborns on this website.

Baby Feeding Accessories Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 2,358.1 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 4,385.1 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 6.4% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material Type, By Price Range, By Age Group, By End Use Verticals, By Sales or Distribution Channels and By Region Key Companies Profiled Philips Avent

Tommee Tippee

Medela

Nuk (Newell Brands)

Dr. Brown's

Mayborn USA Inc. (Tommee Tippee)

Pigeon Corporation

Lässig GmbH

NOVATEX GmbH

Carter's, Inc. (Skip Hop)

Mothercare PLC Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives





Key Segments Covered by Baby Feeding Accessories Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:

Bottles and Nipples Plastic Bottles Glass Bottles Silicone Nipples

Breastfeeding Accessories

Baby Feeding Utensils Baby spoons & forks Baby Bowls Baby Pacifiers Plates Others (Cups, Tray, etc.)

Baby Formula Dispensers

Other Product Types



By Material Type:

Metallic Accessories

Non-Metallic Accessories Plastic Silicone Other Materials





By Age Group:

Less than 6 Months

6 months to 12 Months

12 Months to 3 Years

More than 3 Years

By Price Range:

Low (Less than US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50 to US$ 100)

High or Premium (More than US$ 100)



By End Use Verticals:

Residential Use

Commercial Use Day Care Nursing Centers Other Commercial Uses





By Sales or Distribution Channel:

Online Retail Channels E-commerce Company Owned Website

Offline Sales Channels Supermarket or Hypermarket Specialty Stores Other Retail Formats







Author by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

