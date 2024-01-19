Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Craig McNair as Chief Retail Officer

McNair Brings Multiple Decades of Store Operations Experience

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that it has named Craig McNair as Chief Retail Officer to oversee store operations, effective January 29, 2024. In his position, McNair will be responsible for the customer experience, in-store programs, training and talent development, and driving growth.



“Craig has significant experience working in retail operations to achieve organizational objectives, resulting in growth and profitability,” states Paul Stone, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “With his deep retail experience, he will be focused on building our in-store culture and programs, providing our customers with a differentiated experience and creating loyalty and trust. I am pleased to welcome him to the Sportsman’s team and look forward to working with him as we transform this great company into the leading outdoor specialty retailer.”

Mr. McNair has a strong background in retail operations, most recently serving as Chief Retail Officer at specialty retailer Batteries Plus Bulbs for over four years. He also has key leadership experience in the outdoor specialty retail space, having served in key roles for both Academy Sports + Outdoors and Cabela’s Inc., where he was responsible for large regions of stores. He also served in store leadership roles with Sam’s Club from 1988 to 2016, where he spent over 25 years building and growing his career.

“As a lifelong store operator, I welcome the opportunity to bring our stores to life with the unique outdoor products we sell, while providing our customers best-in-class service,” states McNair. “It’s exciting to transition my career back to specialty outdoor retail as it directly aligns with my personal love of the outdoors. I am honored to join the company at a critical time to help establish and execute the strategy and return Sportsman’s Warehouse back to growth.”

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the responsibilities of Mr. McNair as the Chief Retail Officer and the future growth prospects and market position of the Company. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can have,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate, and our management’s beliefs and assumptions. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our own operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that predicting the impact of known factors is very difficult, and we cannot anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: the impact of the announcement of Mr. McNair’s appointment on the Company’s stock and its employees, suppliers and customers; current and future government regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company’s products and ability to conduct its business; the Company’s retail-based business model, which is impacted by general economic and market conditions and economic, market and financial uncertainties that may cause a decline in consumer spending; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions, such as labor shortages, inflation, rising interest rates, economic slowdowns, recessions or market corrections, liquidity concerns at, and failures of, banks and other financial institutions, and tightening credit markets on the Company’s operations; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States and related weather conditions; competition in the outdoor activities and specialty retail market and the potential for increased competition; changes in consumer demands; the Company’s expansion into new markets and planned growth; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2023, and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sportsman’s Warehouse

(801) 304-2816

investors@sportsmans.com