Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On amending Order No. 4264 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 13, 2024, “On the establishment of the Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference…

AZERBAIJAN, January 19 - Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

The composition of the Organizing Committee established in Part 1 of Order No. 4264 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 13, 2024, “On the establishment of the Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement” should be modified as follows:

Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Samir Nuriyev - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Organizing Committee

Mukhtar Babayev – Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President-Designate of COP29

Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mikayil Jabbarov – Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Anar Alakbarov – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farah Aliyeva – Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Amrullayev – Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hikmet Hajiyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Arif Samadov – Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Parviz Shahbazov – Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Samir Sharifov – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Nigar Arpadarai – Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Shahin Baghirov – Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vugar Ahmadov – Chairman of the “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company

Ruslan Aliyev – Director General of the “Azerigaz” Production Union of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aygun Aliyeva – Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Sabina Aliyeva - Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Eldar Azizov – Head of the Baku City Executive Power

Sevinj Fataliyeva – Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vusal Huseynov – Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ilhama Gadimova – Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Anar Guliyev – Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Elchin Guliyev – Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vugar Gurbanov – Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB)

Ulvi Mehdiyev – Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Zaur Mikayilov – Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency

Bahar Muradova – Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Zakiyya Mustafayeva – Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Naghiyev – Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Fuad Naghiyev – Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Balababa Rzayev – President of the “Azerenerji” Open Joint Stock Company

Samir Rzayev – First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company

Firuza Sultanzade – Chairperson of the Board of “EkoSfera" Socio-Ecological Center

Umayra Taghiyeva – Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mariana Vasileva – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Saadat Yusifova – Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 January 2024