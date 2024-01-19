Commissioner Breton in Lithuania and Estonia to discuss the defence industrial strategy

Today, Commissioner Breton is travelling to Lithuania and Estonia to discuss the future EU defence industrial strategy with members of their governments.

This morning, the Commissioner will meet the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda and the Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonytė.

Then, the second part of the visit will take place in Estonia where the Commissioner will discuss with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

These exchanges are part of the broader consultation on the upcoming European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) involving Member States, the European Parliament, the defence industry, financial players and other relevant stakeholders.

The industrial strategy, and the defence industrial programme which will accompany it, aim to ensure a long-term and structural strengthening of the European defence industrial base to continue both to provide military support to Ukraine and to ensure the security of Member States.