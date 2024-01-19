LeapCharger Announces First DC Fast Charger Station at Amal Tower, Sports City, DubaiLand

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly unveils its inaugural DC fast charging station at the iconic Amal Tower in the heart of Sports City, DubaiLand.



A DC fast charger, or Direct Current fast charger, is a type of electric vehicle (EV) charging station that provides a high-powered charging solution for electric cars. Unlike traditional charging stations that use alternating current (AC), DC fast chargers supply direct current directly to the vehicle's battery, enabling faster charging times. These chargers are designed to deliver a higher voltage and current, significantly reducing the time required to charge an electric vehicle compared to standard AC chargers. DC fast chargers allow EV drivers to replenish their batteries in a matter of minutes rather than hours.

Situated in the heart of Sports City, Amal Tower boasts cleverly built basement levels designed to accommodate resident parking, ensuring both convenience and functionality. What sets Amal Tower apart is its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“LeapCharger, as a forward-thinking partner in this venture, ensures the Amal Tower facilities are at the forefront of green energy solutions. The DC fast charging station is a testament to their commitment to sustainable architecture and design, providing residents with an eco-friendly and convenient solution for their electric vehicles,” declared Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger.

Amal Tower in Sports City, Dubai, is poised to redefine luxury living with its architectural marvel, sumptuous living spaces, and commitment to sustainability. LeapCharger is proud to be a part of this landmark project, bringing advanced electric vehicle charging solutions to the forefront of modern living.

“This marks the installation of our first fast charging station, and we anticipate the installation of additional fast charging stations at Amal Tower, and elsewhere in Dubai, over the short term. We are striving to not only increase access to affordable fast charging in Dubai, but also to reduce the burden on overtaxed electrical grids and model the future of refills for EV drivers,” concluded Vijayakumar.

On another note, as regards the cancellation of the 32 million shares recently announced, we have forwarded some final documentation to our transfer agent at their request and this will be complete over the coming days.

Additional information about the installation of other fast charging stations and the share cancellation will be released as it becomes available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

