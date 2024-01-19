Rezolve.ai Shines Bright in G2 Winter 2024 Report with New Badges

G2 badges winter- rezolve.ai

G2 Winter '24 Report applauds Rezolve.ai with 11 badges. GenAI AITSM, integrated with MS Teams, excelling in AI Service Desk & HR Delivery.

Rezolve.ai is redefining the landscape of IT support through the integration of conversational knowledge, ticketing, and automation.” — Udaya Bhaskar Reddy, CTO and Head of Engineering, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2, the world's largest peer-to-peer software review platform, has just published its Winter 2024 Report, awarding Rezolve.ai new badges Being a GenAI-enabled modern AITSM solution integrated with Microsoft Teams that automates employee support with its GenAI SideKick, Rezolve.ai has gained a total of 11 new badges for categories like Service Desk, Intelligent Virtual Assistant and HR Service Delivery.

This season, Rezolve.ai has earned badges like Momentum Leader, High Performer, Easiest To Do Business With, and Users Most Likely To Recommend in all three categories.The G2 Grid Reports, which are based on actual user feedback, emphasize the solutions with the highest customer satisfaction rates and the most comprehensive market reach.

Addressing the media, Manish Sharma, CRO of Rezolve.ai, said that the entire Rezolve.ai team feels incredibly honored to have earned the esteemed G2 recognition as the Momentum Leader, High Performer ( service desk, intelligent virtual assistant and HR service delivery category), High Performer in the Mid Market, High Performer Americas (service desk and intelligent virtual assistants), High Performer in the Mid Market Americas Regional Grid, Users Most Likely to Recommend and Easiest to Do Business With - in the HR service delivery category.

"Customer reviews are becoming a more important part of the customer experience for GenAI-enabled AITSM solutions like Rezolve.ai- in a marketplace that values innovation and excellence. We are committed to continually expanding the capabilities of Rezolve.ai, which is why we've once again raised the bar. We are proud and honored with the new G2 Winter 2024 Report badges that speak highly of our customer's trust and confidence in our products", Manish Sharma added.

With regard to customer experience, Rezolve.ai provides the right solutions at the right time and delivers the right experiences that customers prefer, as evidenced by our continuous recognition in various categories - says Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

"We are overwhelmed with our achievements and would like to convey our deepest gratitude to everyone who took the time to provide us with open feedback. Our relentless dedication at Rezolve.ai is to provide genuine value that significantly impacts our customers because their satisfaction is our top priority," said Saurabh Kumar added.

"Our priority is to ensure that IT support is not only accessible but also user-friendly, benefiting both employees and support team.G2 is a globally recognized software review platform that uses market expertise to assist others in selecting the finest goods and services for their businesses. Potential clients can rely on these badges when studying and selecting software because they are based on reviewed, confirmed, and legitimate evaluations. Our team is proud of what we've accomplished, and we thank our customers for their ongoing support", said Udaya Bhaskar Reddy, CTO and Head of Engineering.

Rezolve.ai is a GenAI-enabled SideKick for employee support and engagement solution that integrates with Microsoft Teams, elevates employee experience, unlocks enterprise knowledge, and unleashes digital dexterity for enterprises.​

