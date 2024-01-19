Top Korean game developer Wemade to exhibit at Taipei Game Show for the first time

WEMADE will be exhibiting for the first time at the Taipei Game Show 2024, to be held at the Nangang Exhibition Center from January 25th to 28th.

Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korea-based global game developer WEMADE will be exhibiting for the first time at the Taipei Game Show 2024, to be held at the Nangang Exhibition Center from January 25th to 28th. Wemade will be showcasing the Web3 version of “Night Crows”, the blockbuster MMORPG developed by game studio MADNGINE and Round1 Studio’s baseball simulation game “Fantastic4 Baseball”. Visitors to the show will get the chance to be among the first gaming fans outside of Korea to preview and play both games for the first time, and also take part in a variety of other exciting activities.

One of South Korea’s most successful mobile game launches of 2023, Night Crows is built using Unreal Engine 5’s groundbreaking features for creating massive open worlds in incredible high-fidelity detail. The upcoming Web3 version is a feat of expansive world-building and story-telling that combines breathtaking visuals, immersive gameplay and massive-scale battles with advanced tokenomics, NFT minting and trading, and omnichain support.

Fantastic4 Baseball is a mobile baseball sports simulation game that features high-quality graphics, intuitive and easy-to-use operation methods, and a realistic reproduction of the game of baseball. Gamers get the chance to manage and control teams of real-life players from different professional leagues including the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), Taiwan’s top-tier professional baseball league. Pre-registration for Night Crows Global is now open with both games scheduled to be launched by the end of Q1 2024.

Organized by the Taipei Computer Association, the Taipei Game Show has been held for over 20 years since 2003, and is Asia’s first annual international gaming exhibition. Recognized as a significant business platform by the industry, its diverse showcase content and comprehensive business matchmaking services attract over 2,500 business visitors from more than 40 countries/regions each year, making it the most noteworthy gaming exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

About WEMADE

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform is the world’s biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit www.wemix.com/communication / www.wemixplay.com for more information.

