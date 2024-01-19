Cartilage Repair Market / Cartilage Regeneration Market is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartilage Repair Market / Cartilage Regeneration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market is mainly driven by the Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, increasing research funding and investments and the Rising number of sports and accident-related orthopaedic injuries expected to grow the market demand Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market during the forecast period.

Cartilage Repair Market / Cartilage Regeneration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.3 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.8 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2028 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment Modality, Application and Application Site Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Technological advancements Key Market Driver Increasing number of osteoarthritis cases

Based on the treatment modality, the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market is divided into two categories which are cell-based including chondrocyte transplantation, growth factors, and stem cells and non-cell-based like tissue scaffolds and cell-free composites. In 2022, the cell-based segment had the largest share in the treatment modality segment which is mainly due to advancements in stem cell- therapies used for cartilage repair.

Based on the Application site, the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market is categorized into knees, hips, ankles & feet, and other application sites like nose and shoulder. In 2022, The knee segment holds the largest share of the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market. The factors responsible for the growth of the segment are the increasing number of knee arthroscopy procedures and the rising incidence of knee osteoarthritis cases globally.

Based on the Application, the global cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market is broadly segmented into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. The hyaline cartilage segment accounted for the largest share of the cartilage repair and regeneration market in 2022. Hyaline cartilage is expected to grow highest in the upcoming years due to the increasing number of cartilage repair procedures performed worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this application segment. Technological advancements, product developments and launches, and growing partnerships between key market players and hospitals are also supporting market growth.

Based on the region segmentation, the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share and expects to dominate the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by the rising growth opportunities in emerging economies and growing number of contracts and agreements between market players.

Cartilage Repair Market / Cartilage Regeneration market major players covered in the report, such as:

Smith+Nephew (UK)

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Vericel Corporation (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (US)

Anika Therapeutics (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

MEDIPOST (South Korea)

RTI Surgical (US)

Arthrex, Inc. (US)

Regrow Biosciences (India)

Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland)

AlloSource (US)

Orthocell Ltd, (Australia)

Matricel GmbH (Germany)

CartiHeal, Inc. (Israel)

Regentis Biomaterials (Israel)

Theracell Advanced Biotechnology (Greece)

LifeNet Health (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market into the following segments and subsegments:

Regional Split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Treatment Modality Split

Cell-based

Chondrocyte Transplantation

Stem Cells

Growth Factors

Non-cell-based

Tissue Scaffolds

Cell-free Composites

Application Split

Knee

Hip

Ankle and Foot

Other Application Sites

Application Site Split

Hyaline Cartilage

Fibrocartilage

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market by Product, Application, Medical specialty and Region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market

To forecast the size of the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market in four main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world

To profile key players in the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions; product launches; expansions; collaborations, agreements, & partnerships; and R&D activities of the leading players in the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market.

To benchmark players within the cartilage repair/cartilage regeneration market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

