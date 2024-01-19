Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size Value To Hit USD 4.1 billion by 2026

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Analysis

sulfur fertilizers market is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sulfur fertilizer industry was valued at $3.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Type (Ammonium Sulphate, Single Superphosphate, Sulphate of Potash, Ammonium Nitrate-Sulphate, and Sulphate Containing Compound Fertilizers), and Type of Agriculture (Controlled Environment Agriculture, Conventional Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

Driving factors for the market

Rise in sulfur deficiency in soils and growing demand for crops that require high sulfur concentration have boosted the growth of global sulfur fertilizer market. However, trend of organic food and depressing commodity prices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in consumption trend of fertilizers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Major market players

Nutrien, Ltd.

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

Achema

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Kugler Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Israel Chemicals Limited

Sulfur Mills Limited

Ammonium nitrate-sulphate segment to manifest fastest growth through 2026

The ammonium nitrate-sulphate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, as it can be employed prior to sowing and used for all types of crops. However, the single superphosphate segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sulfur fertilizer market, as it can be used if the soil is alkaline in nature.

Controlled environment agriculture segment dominated the market

The controlled environment agriculture segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sulfur fertilizer market, as this method produces high value crops at maximum productivity and is eco-friendly. However, the conventional agriculture segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period, as it offers advantages such as better crop yield and fruitful vegetables.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

The global sulfur fertilizer market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, owing to declining arable lands, increasing awareness among farming community, and surge in demand for food grains. The market across North America held the second-largest share in 2018.

