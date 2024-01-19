Bitop Exchange Officially Enters the Brazilian Market - Exclusive Benefits Await Brazilian Users in Special Promotion

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- To further solidify our leading position in the South American market, Bitop is thrilled to announce that Bitop Exchange will officially launch in the Brazilian market on January 1, 2024! This not only signifies a significant milestone for Bitop in expanding its global business, but also means that digital asset traders in Brazil will have a richer array of trading options.







Bitop Exchange is a globally top digital financial service platform dedicated to providing users worldwide with a secure, comfortable, and fair environment for digital asset investment. The platform offers a wide range of products, including cryptocurrencies, futures, U.S. stocks and binaries. All the popular and high-volume products in the market, such as crude oil, gold, NASDAQ, silver, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Netflix, and more, can be traded on Bitop Exchange. Bitop's core team consists of professional technical personnel from traditional financial securities industries and top internet companies (such as Microsoft, HKEX, etc), who have rich experience in financial trading, cryptocurrency exchange platform development, and global market operations. Since 2018, Bitop has garnered over 100,000 global users in more than 80 countries and regions, primarily from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

In May 2021, Bitop Exchange officially obtained a license from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In June 2021, Bitop Exchange officially acquired the U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) license.

In July 2021, Bitop Exchange officially obtained the Canadian Money Services Business (MSB) license.



To ensure Brazilian users enjoy a top-notch trading experience, Bitop Exchange has launched its official app on the Brazilian App Store! Now, whether you are an Android or iOS user, you can easily download it either from Google Play or the App Store by searching for "Bitop" to experience the joy, convenience, and security of trading.

Bitop Exchange fully supports Portuguese, allowing Brazilian users to enjoy services in their native language. Moreover, Brazilian users can directly purchase digital currencies on Bitop Exchange using the PIX in just a few simple steps, making fiat-to-crypto purchases no longer a distant dream.

To reward the extensive support from our Brazilian users, Bitop Exchange has tailored an exclusive promotion! Upon the first deposit in any currency, users will receive an equivalent amount of USDT bonus*. The promotion runs for three months, from January 1, 2024, to March 30, 2024. New users, don't miss out on this opportunity – join now!

Bitop Exchange regularly holds rewarding activities, bringing benefits and surprises to its vast investor community. Don't just be intrigued; take action! Come to Bitop Exchange now and experience the unique charm of trading with the Brazilian real!

