Bicycle Lights Market Soars to $772.3 Million By 2031, Driven by Sustainable Growth | Cygolite Co, Garmin Ltd.

Bicycle Lights Market

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global bicycle lights market based on technology, mounting type, bicycle type, application, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bicycle Lights Market size is projected to reach $772.3 million with a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031. Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32309

The demand for bicycle lights is driven by various factors including safety concerns, legal requirements for nighttime visibility, and an increasing focus on sustainable transportation options. At the same time, the growing popularity of cycling as a form of exercise and commuting contributes to the demand for reliable lighting solutions. Here it is worth mentioning that the global bicycle lights market has a huge scope to gather growth in the near future.

Bicycle lights are essential safety accessories designed to enhance visibility for cyclists, especially during low light conditions. Bicycle lights are segmented into two parts i.e. active lighting and passive lighting. Active lighting on bicycles refers to lights that emit their own illumination, such as headlights and taillights. These lights actively contribute to visibility and safety by creating a visible presence for the cyclist. Passive lighting, on the other hand, includes reflective elements like reflective strips, stickers, or materials on the bicycle or rider’s clothing. These elements don’t emit light themselves but enhance visibility by reflecting light from external sources, such as car headlights.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global bicycle lights market include BBB Cycling, Cateye Co., Ltd., Cygolite Co, Gaciron Technology, Garmin Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc, Lord Benex International Co., Ltd, Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH, Princeton Tec, and Trek Bicycle Corporation.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bicycle-lights-market/purchase-options

Growing environmental & health concerns, rising traffic congestion and increased fuel prices are the primary factors increasing the adoption of electric bicycles across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as fast & flexible operations and cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution also growing consumer inclination toward the usage of e-bicycles. Furthermore, increase in the number of market players providing e-bicycles coupled with the increasing investments in R&D activities further propelling the adoption of e-bicycles.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 -

1. Front lights –

• Mounted on the handlebars, front lights illuminate the path ahead.

• Consider brightness measured in lumens for adequate visibility.

• Various modes, such as steady and flashing, offer versatility.

2. Rear lights -

• Positioned on the seat post or rear rack, these make cyclists visible from behind.

• Typically equipped with flashing modes to attract attention.

3. Combo sets -

• Some lights come in sets, combining front and rear lights for comprehensive visibility.

4. Helmet lights -

• Mounted on helmets, these lights move with the cyclist’s line of sight.

• Provide additional visibility, especially when turning or looking around.

5. Wheel lights -

• Attached to spokes or rims, wheel lights enhance side visibility.

• Often come in colorful options, improving overall visibility.

6. Rechargeable lights -

• Powered by rechargeable batteries, eliminating the need for frequent replacements.

• Environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

7. Handlebar lights -

• Supplement front lighting for improved visibility.

8. Frame lights -

• Integrated into the bike frame, offering a stylish and functional option.

9. LED lights -

• Energy-efficient, long lasting, and compact, making them a preferred choice for improved visibility and safety during cycling.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32309

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bicycle lights market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Based on application, the commuting bicycle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html

Luxury Car Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-car-market-to-reach-1-03-trillion-globally-by-2031-at-6-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301770185.html

Automotive Wheel Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wheel-market-to-reach-47-35-bn-globally-by-2025-at-5-7-cagr-says-allied-market-research-857503588.html

Two-Wheeler Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-wheeler-market-to-reach-260-60-billion-globally-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302000089.html