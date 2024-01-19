Electronic Cigarette Market Size was Valued At $94,316.6 Million, Increasing At a CAGR of 16.8% | Globally

Electronic Cigarette Market

Modular segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.5%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

The tobacco segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟕,𝟑𝟎𝟏.𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟗𝟒,𝟑𝟏𝟔.𝟔 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

According to a new report, "Electronic Cigarette Market by Product Type, Flavor and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

As e-cigarette and vape device supplies grew scarce in physical stores, sellers began selling their items through online platforms and gave away hand sanitizers &face masks as freebies with the purchase of vaping products. For example, vaping companies like One Drop Vape, BLVK, and Podsalt began providing free hand sanitizers with the purchase of their goods. This was a crucial driver that impacted the market growth during the pandemic and is projected to remain so in the post-pandemic future. Such developments drive the electronic cigarette market.

In recent years, market participants have placed an emphasis on raising knowledge of e-cigarettes and vape devices, particularly among adult smokers. JUUL Labs, Inc., for example, launched a marketing campaign in January 2019 to educate adult smokers about the negative effects of traditional combustible cigarettes and encourage them to switch to e-cigarettes & vape devices. During the forecast period, such marketing strategies are expected to boost market expansion.

The increased knowledge of e-cigarettes being safer than traditional cigarettes, particularly among the younger population, drives the growth of the global electronic cigarette market. However, side effects of e-cigarettes restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, players' continual improvement in new product development present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global electronic cigarette market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Modular electronic cigarette is the most popular among others as it can be refilled and allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s battery to the atomizer. As a result, electronic cigarette products production is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channels, market is divided into specialist E-Cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others. Physical routes to market continue to be the most popular channel for purchasing electronic cigarettes. While making their initial purchase, consumers are reassured by specialized e-cig businesses to acquire familiarity with the product. E-cigarette specialty stores have a unique selection of electronic cigarette devices and other accessories.

Based on flavor, the tobacco segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global aircraft tires market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

○ Altria Group

○ British American Tobacco

○ Imperial Brands

○ International Vapor Group

○ Japan Tobacco

○ Nicotek Llc

○ Njoy Inc.

○ Philip Morris International Inc.

○ Reynolds American Inc.

○ Vmr Flavours Llc.

