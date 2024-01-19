Your burning questions on entrepreneurship in Sri Lanka answered by experts

Being an aspiring youth entrepreneur can be daunting! Randhula de Silva - Founder and CEO of GoodLife X, and Dr Nirmal De Silva - Entrepreneur, Strategy Consultant and Associate Professor in Business, break down the A, B, Cs of starting your own business, and succeeding as a youth entrepreneur in Sri Lanka.
