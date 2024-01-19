Sudden Passing Away of Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi

This notice is released with great sadness to inform the public, especially all persons and agents who are connected or have any relationship with the Government Statistician and the National Statistics Office (SINSO), Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT, of the abrupt death of our late Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi, yesterday on the 18 January 2024.

The National Statistics Office is shocked at the passing away of our Government Statistician who is also the father, brother, spouse, uncle, and grandfather to his immediate family and children.

Mr Kimi has served the government of Solomon Islands for over three decades as a Statistician and was promoted to be the head (Government Statistician) of the National Statistics Office, MOFT in 2012, a position he has held up to his passing away. Mr Kimi, was also the Census Commissioner who led the successful implementation of the 2019 National Population Census Project.

The Deputy Government Statistician, Mr Samson Kanamoli and staff of the SINSO are currently in a state of mourning, as SINSO joins the immediate family of the late Mr Kimi during this time of loss.

For any further information in regard to late Kimi’s official capacity and SINSO/MOFT arrangements please contact Mr Samson Kanamoli, Mr. Michael Dimola or Mrs Hilda Diudi on phone: 22155/21427/27835 and/or email: skamoli@mof.gov.sb, Mdimola@mof.gov.sb, Hdiudi@mof.gov.sb. On matters relating to the late Kimi’s immediate family and funeral arrangements, please contact Clyde Kimi on mobile: 8435029; Cliford Kimi on: 7156766 or Cornel on mobile: 7470755

May his soul rest in peace with our Lord God Almighty!

