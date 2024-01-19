Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,123 in the last 365 days.

Sudden Passing Away of Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi

Sudden Passing Away of Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi

 

This notice is released with great sadness to inform the public, especially all persons and agents who are connected or have any relationship with the Government Statistician and the National Statistics Office (SINSO), Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT, of the abrupt death of our late Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi, yesterday on the 18 January 2024.

The National Statistics Office is shocked at the passing away of our Government Statistician who is also the father, brother, spouse, uncle, and grandfather to his immediate family and children.

Mr Kimi has served the government of Solomon Islands for over three decades as a Statistician and was promoted to be the head (Government Statistician) of the National Statistics Office, MOFT in 2012, a position he has held up to his passing away. Mr Kimi, was also the Census Commissioner who led the successful implementation of the 2019 National Population Census Project.

The Deputy Government Statistician, Mr Samson Kanamoli and staff of the SINSO are currently in a state of mourning, as SINSO joins the immediate family of the late Mr Kimi during this time of loss.

For any further information in regard to late Kimi’s official capacity and SINSO/MOFT arrangements please contact Mr Samson Kanamoli, Mr. Michael Dimola or Mrs Hilda Diudi on phone: 22155/21427/27835 and/or email: skamoli@mof.gov.sb, Mdimola@mof.gov.sb, Hdiudi@mof.gov.sb. On matters relating to the late Kimi’s immediate family and funeral arrangements, please contact Clyde Kimi on mobile: 8435029; Cliford Kimi on: 7156766 or Cornel on mobile: 7470755

May his soul rest in peace with our Lord God Almighty!

Ends//

You just read:

Sudden Passing Away of Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more