Dunnage Packaging Market: Surpassing $6.18B by 2030, Driven by Sustainability, Auto, and E-commerce Growth
The Dunnage Packaging Market size was USD 3.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 6.18 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent report by SNS Insider, the Dunnage Packaging market's growth, expected to be primarily driven by the rising demand for sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions.
The SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions that promote recycling and reuse, optimizing packaging costs.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Orbis Corporation
• Corplex
• Ckdpack
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Salco Engineering and Manufacturing Co.
• Interior Packaging Design
• NEFAB GROUP
• Dunnage Engineering
• JIDA Industrial Solutions
• Schoeller Allibert and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The Dunnage Packaging Market is characterized by its diverse range of materials, each playing a crucial role in meeting specific packaging needs. This array includes aluminum, corrugated plastic, fabric, foams, corrugated paper, molded plastic, steel, wood, and other innovative materials. The market's robust growth is intricately tied to several key factors, most notably the automotive industry's demands, the optimization of last-mile delivery, and the exponential growth of the e-commerce sector.
Among these materials, the plastic corrugated products segment, particularly those crafted from polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE), emerges as a dominant force. This dominance is attributed to the inherent environmental friendliness, flexibility, and impact resistance of corrugated plastic. Its versatile nature allows for the customization of packaging solutions, making it the preferred choice for diverse applications. Notably, in 2022, the plastic corrugated segment secured over 30% of global revenues, underlining its significance in the market. As industries increasingly prioritize sustainable and adaptable packaging solutions, the plastic corrugated products segment is expected to maintain its dominance, further fueling the overall growth of the Dunnage Packaging Market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Dunnage Packaging Market is currently witnessing a surge in awareness regarding its myriad benefits, creating a significant impact on industries seeking versatile and sustainable packaging solutions. The heightened awareness revolves around key advantages such as design flexibility, cost-effectiveness, excellent cushioning properties, and environmental friendliness. As businesses across various sectors increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious practices, dunnage packaging emerges as a pivotal player in meeting these demands.
One of the major contributors to the market's growth is the automotive industry, which accounted for over 30% of the total revenue in 2022. The emphasis within the automotive sector lies in ensuring end-of-life protection, particularly for high-value components. Dunnage packaging proves instrumental in safeguarding delicate and expensive automotive parts during transit, thus aligning seamlessly with the industry's stringent quality and protection standards.
Moreover, the prevailing trend of e-commerce and last-mile delivery optimization is exerting a profound impact on the Dunnage Packaging Market. As e-commerce continues its rapid ascent, the need for effective packaging solutions has become paramount. Dunnage packaging plays a pivotal role in this scenario, ensuring the safe transit of products and minimizing the risk of damage during shipping. The trend towards last-mile delivery optimization further underscores the importance of reliable packaging, with dunnage solutions providing the necessary support to enhance overall logistics efficiency.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Corrugated plastic, constituting over 30% of global revenues in 2022, leads the Dunnage Packaging Market. Its dominance is attributed to cost-effectiveness and design flexibility, enabling tailored packaging solutions for various containers. Water resistance and the ability to accommodate components densely contribute to the material's growing demand. Among product types, dunnage air bags, dividers, and inserts emerge as preferred choices for securing products during transit. The automotive sector claims a significant share of over 30% in the end-use segment, underscoring the industry's reliance on packaging solutions for safeguarding high-value components like engines and mechanical parts.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Aluminum
• Corrugated Plastic
• Fabric
• Foams
• Corrugated Paper
• Molded Plastic
• Steel
• Wood
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Dunnage Air Bags
• Dividers
• Inserts
• Packaging Peanuts
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held a commanding share of over 36%, poised to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is propelled by heightened demand from economies like China and India for recycled packaging solutions, ensuring product security, sustainability, and reduced costs. The adoption of recyclable packaging in food & beverages, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods industries further stimulates the regional market.
The North American market, accounting for approximately 20% in 2022, is anticipated to grow steadily. Increased demand for cardboard fiber products, particularly from the aircraft, electronics, and automotive sectors, fuels this growth, driven by their exceptional load-stabilizing capabilities. The market in North America is poised for expansion as industries prioritize effective packaging solutions to safeguard products during transit, contributing to a stable market share over the coming years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The Dunnage Packaging Market is set to exceed USD 6.18 billion by 2030, driven by the demand for sustainable and customizable packaging solutions.
• Corrugated plastic leads the material segment, offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness.
• The automotive sector dominates the end-use segment, emphasizing the need for end-of-life protection for valuable components.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In May 2023, Orbis Corporation unveiled a new addition to its BulkPak container line.
• In May 2022, Corplex introduced the AkyPAK PPO and Drop Container, designed for reuse and easy folding.
