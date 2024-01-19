Process Water Treatment Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030

Process Water Treatment Market Trends, Key Players Analysis, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Industry Potential by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITES STATE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Process Water Treatment Market by Technology (Activated Carbon Filters, Chlorination, Distillation, Electrodeionization, Ion Exchange, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, and Others), Manufacturing Process (Boiler Make-Up Water, Cooling Tower Make-Up Water, Coating & Plating, Rinsing & Spraying, Washing, and Others), and Application (Municipal, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030". As per the report, the global process water treatment industry was accounted for $263.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $520.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for clean water from end-use industries, surge in industrial water discharge, and increase in pollution due to dumping of industrial waste coupled with rapid growth and investment in the industrial sector have boosted the growth of the global process water treatment market. However, presence of alternative water treatment methods hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from emerging economics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The pandemic negatively affected the water industry's investment rates as several companies halted or postponed their production activities.

• The ban on manufacturing and production operations in many countries to maintain personal hygiene and sanitization hampered the market. Moreover, the lockdown disrupted the supply chain.

The Distillation segment held the lion's share

By technology, the distillation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the global process water treatment market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to encouragement by several governments and strict laws imposed on emission of wastewater. The report includes an in-depth analysis of segments such as activated carbon filters, chlorination, electrodeionization, ion exchange, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and others.

The industrial segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the industrial segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global process water treatment market, due to rise in industrialization and urbanization. The report includes analysis of the segments such as municipal and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand from municipal, industrial, and other end users. The global process water treatment market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

