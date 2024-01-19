Financial Fraud Detection Software Market on Track to Hit $50,327.02 Million Globally by 2032 with a Sturdy 14.8% CAGR

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Expected to Reach $50.3 Billion by 2032

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Financial Fraud Detection Software Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise, and Cloud), Fraud Type (Money laundering, Identity Theft, Debit & Credit Card Frauds, Claim Frauds, Transfer Frauds, and Others) and End User (Banks, NBFCs, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report the financial fraud detection software market was valued at $13 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $50.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growing adoption of online banking applications and mobile banking services and increasing incidences of financial fraud are boosting the growth of the global financial fraud detection software market. in addition, the increase in the use of digital transformation technology positively impacts the growth of the financial fraud detection software market. However, the surge in incidents of false positive rates and high implementation costs are hampering the financial fraud detection software market growth. On the contrary, the rise in Innovations in the Fintech Industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the financial fraud detection software market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The financial fraud detection software market has witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to a rise in demand for anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection solutions, and various other solutions during the pandemic situation.

Moreover, various public and private entities are expected to come together to create ecosystems to share data for multiple use cases under a common regulatory and cybersecurity framework, which, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The service segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on component, the service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global financial fraud detection software market revenue, owing to the rise in incidences of Account Take Overs (ATO) and phishing emails have compelled enterprises to adopt advanced tools and solutions to detect anomaly patterns of fraud at a preliminary stage. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to organizations in developing economies that are increasingly implementing robust fraud prevention strategies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end users, the banks' segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global financial fraud detection software market revenue, owing to an increase in demand for personalization and self-service services and products. However, the NBFC segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for personalization and self-service products.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global financial fraud detection software market revenue, owing to the rise in the adoption of financial fraud detection software in small & medium enterprises to ensure effective flow of financial activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of web-based and mobile-based business applications in the sector of banking.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Feedzai,

FiCO,

Oracle Corporation,

ThreatMetrix,

SAS Institute Inc.,

SAP SE,

Fiserv, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Software AG,

Experian plc.,

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global financial fraud detection software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the financial fraud detection software market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing financial fraud detection software market opportunity.

The financial fraud detection software market outlook research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the financial fraud detection software market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global financial fraud detection software market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the financial fraud detection software market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global financial fraud detection software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and financial fraud detection software market growth strategies.

𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒖𝒅 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒐𝒇𝒕𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔

Aspects Details

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Fraud Type

Money Laundering

Identity Theft

Debit and Credit Card Fraud

Claim Frauds

Transfer Frauds

Others

By End User

Banks

NBFCs

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

