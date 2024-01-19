Surgical Dressing Market Trends : Rise in Number of Surgeries Around the Globe to Propel $2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031

Surgical Dressing Market - Infographics- AMR

The surgical dressing market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Dressing Market by Dressing Type (Primary Dressing, and Secondary Dressing), By Product (Traditional Dressing, and Advanced Dressing), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031 ". According to the report, the global surgical dressing market valued for $1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

The global surgical dressing market experienced adverse effects due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, marked by temporary closures or complete shutdowns of production facilities in major countries during lockdowns. Furthermore, the substantial reduction in the global number of surgeries conducted also contributed to the downturn in the surgical dressing market.

Following the pandemic, with the resumption of surgical procedures, there is anticipated growth in the demand for surgical dressings throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the primary dressing segment dominated the global surgical dressing market, capturing over 50% of the market revenue. It is expected to sustain this leading position throughout the forecast period. Projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, this segment is driven by an increased demand for primary dressings, particularly for the post-operative wound management.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the traditional dressing segment dominated the global surgical dressing market, holding nearly 80% of the market share, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by an increase in accidental cases and injuries requiring surgical treatments, leading to a heightened demand for traditional dressings. Moreover, the affordability of traditional dressings makes them accessible to individuals in both developed and developing countries.

Nevertheless, the advanced dressing segment is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to ongoing technological advancements in surgical dressing, resulting in the development of advanced wound care products. Additionally, an increased awareness among the population regarding advanced dressings contributes to the projected growth of this segment.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

3M Company

B. Braun SE

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast

Convatec Group Plc

Essity Aktiebolag AB

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By dressing type, the primary dressing segment was highest contributor to the surgical dressing industry in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By product, the traditional dressing segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, and the advanced dressing segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021. However, ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

