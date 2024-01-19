Freight forwarding Market Anticipated To Grow $285.15 Billion By 2031, At 4.1% CAGR | Trends And Key Market Dynamics

Freight forwarding Market

The growth of the global freight forwarding market is propelling, owing to growth in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry worldwide

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freight Forwarding Market by Service (Transportation and Warehousing, Packaging and Documentation, Value-added Services), by Mode of Transport (Land Freight Forwarding, Sea Freight Forwarding, Air Freight Forwarding), by Customer Type (B2B, B2C), by End-use Industry (Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global freight forwarding industry garnered $192.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $285.15 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The transportation and warehousing segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Transportation & warehousing are the two major functions of logistics. Transportation management is the effective planning and management of logistics operations to maximize use of resources. Transportation management aids in identification of vendor and routing solutions for inbound and outbound orders. Warehousing is defined as the storage of goods, raw materials, semi-finished goods, or finished goods. Warehousing includes functions such as inventory management and order fulfillment. Transportation & warehousing are the two major functions of logistics.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on service, the transportation and warehousing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of warehousing and transportation management software to optimize routes, convert paper-based documentation into digital analog, decrease freight costs, track deliveries in real-time, and improve customer service.

In addition, as business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, business to customer (B2C) emerged during the pandemic, owing to the growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry. Attributed to the lockdown and social distancing impact, the demand for online retailing has increased compared to offline retailing. For instance, in 2019, online shopping rose by 20% and then by 30% during lockdown. Rise in online sales compelled companies to restructure their warehouse to manage e-commerce logistics.

Based on customer type, the B2B segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to technological advancements that lead to implementation of automated task scheduling software and time-slot management solutions. However, the B2C segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to lower cost as compared to B2B orders, lightweight, and availability of free shipping options.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global freight forwarding market include Bollore Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Global Forwarding, Dimerco, DSV Panalpina A/S, Expeditors International, Fedex, Hellman Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, MGF (Manitoulin Global Forwarding), Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Transporteca, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and UBER Freight LLC.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global freight forwarding market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is attributed to surge in the e-commerce industry in emerging economies and supportive initiatives for the development of logistics infrastructure. However, North America is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements that led to digitalization and the presence of leading players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By service, the value-added services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mode of transport, the air freight forwarding segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By customer type, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

