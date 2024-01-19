Sofitel Barcelona Skipper: Focus on Local Culture and Sustainable Lifestyle
First certified by Green Globe in 2023, Sofitel Barcelona Skipper is Sofitel’s newest flagship hotel in southern Europe.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First certified by Green Globe in 2023, Sofitel Barcelona Skipper is Sofitel’s newest flagship hotel in southern Europe.
Sofitel is firmly committed to the communities in which it resides, and Sofitel Barcelona Skipper endeavors to honor these commitments specifically in relation to its sustainable operations and corporate social responsibilities.
Resource Management Solutions
The hotel building has been renovated with energy efficiency in mind, incorporating presence detectors in the hotel and automatic temperature and air conditioning controls. Energy is supplied by 82 solar panels on the rooftop and a sophisticated Building Management System (BMS) enables real-time energy management and monitoring. The software constantly analyses and adjusts heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems based on current needs and external conditions to optimize energy usage.
In addition, the lush green 300-sqm vertical garden on the façade has a computer-controlled irrigation system to reduce water consumption. Swimming pools also incorporate a saline electrolysis system to avoid the use of chlorine.
The elimination of single-use plastic, new eco-friendly dry amenities, and Diptyque toiletries dispensers, all contribute to the hotel’s goals of achieving zero waste. Guestroom mini bars are supplied with glass-bottled water and beer from local brands who are equally committed to sustainability and allocate profits to sea care projects.
Supporting Regional Business and Communities
The hotel works closely with numerous local businesses to support regional economic development. Sofitel Barcelona Skipper adheres to a responsible food program purchasing only zero-kilometre products. 100% of the hotel’s food is procured from local producers including beef from La Bassola or Casellterçoll, fish from Boqueria fish market, cheeses From Puigcerdà, sausages from Castellterçol and pastries from a variety of local artisanal bakeries.
Barcelona is famed for its rich cultural life and history. Sofitel Barcelona Skipper collaborates with local artists to enhance the appearance and decoration of the property. Art works created by the local artistic community add unique and authentic touches to the hotel’s ambiance.
To ensure guests have an immersive and genuine Barcelona experience, visual elements have been skillfully incorporated within the hotel’s design that reflect the vibrant local culture. The hotel also takes pride in featuring traditional dishes from the region in its culinary offerings.
Furthermore, the hotel engages in various social initiatives aimed at benefitting the community. These initiatives include donating food to those in need, supporting local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), actively participating in community events and prioritizing the welfare of its employees. Sofitel Barcelona Skipper is a champion of diversity with an equal number of female and male employees and 60% women on its executive committee.
Green Team
Sofitel Barcelona Skipper has its own dedicated Green Team that oversees sustainability initiatives. The team is composed of staff members from various departments including Quality & Guest Experience, purchasing, maintenance and kitchens. This diverse team ensures a comprehensive and thorough approach to implementing green practices throughout the entire establishment.
The primary objectives of the Green Team are well-defined, encompassing key areas of environmental impacts including energy and water consumption, waste management strategies such as waste reduction and separation, and the elimination of single-use plastics, a crucial step in reducing the ecological footprint associated with disposable materials. One notable initiative is the implementation of a Winnow food waste control system. This technology provides an accurate and real-time tracking and measurement of food waste.
First Sofitel Hotel in Spain
Sofitel Barcelona Skipper is the only hotel of the luxury brand Sofitel – of the Accor Group – in Spain. After two years of renovation, the hotel embodies the best of Barcelona culture and lifestyle with the French art of living. Sofitel calls it, La Vida Chic.
As Sofitel’s newest flagship hotel in southern Europe, Sofitel Barcelona Skipper enjoys a privileged location, just steps away from Somorrostro Beach and the Mediterranean Sea.
For more information:
Fatima Ahaddaf
Guest Experience Manager
Sofitel Barcelona Skipper
Av. Litoral10, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Phone: (+34) 93.221.65.65
Mobile: (+34) 600.91.43.94
sofitel.accor.com | all.accor.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn