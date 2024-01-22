Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Poised for Explosive Growth, Projected Reach $0.86 Billion by 2028

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market has witnessed rapid expansion, leaping from $0.45 billion in 2023 to an estimated $0.52 billion in 2024, indicating a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Expectations remain high as the market is forecasted to further burgeon, reaching $0.86 billion by 2028 at a continued CAGR of 13.2%.

Cancer Incidence Driving Market Growth:

The escalating number of cancer cases globally is anticipated to be a primary contributor to the dynamic growth of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market. In the USA alone, the American Cancer Society reported 1.9 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer-related deaths in 2021. The surge in cancer incidence, particularly lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, is poised to intensify the demand for Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing.

Cancer Prevalence as Catalyst:

The market is further propelled by the rising prevalence of cancer, necessitating advanced diagnostics. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing, crucial for identifying new and rare mutations in cancer, is pivotal in enhancing the understanding of the molecular underpinnings of individual tumors. With an estimated 608,570 cancer deaths and 1.9 million new cases in 2021 in the United States, the market continues to respond to the pressing need for comprehensive oncology diagnostics.

Automation Advancements Transforming Workflows:

Companies in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing domain are investing significantly in workflow automation. Agilent's automation solutions, for instance, have developed systems to increase parallel reactions, reduce sample processing time, and enhance precision, addressing sample-to-sample variability. This strategic move is set to revolutionize precision and efficiency in diagnostic processes.

Innovative Products Fueling Market Profitability:

Major players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., and Roche, are steering market growth through innovative product launches. The introduction of the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS System by Roche exemplifies the commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and research. This cutting-edge platform ensures accuracy and efficiency in diagnostic tests, contributing to enhanced patient care.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation:

In 2023, North America dominated the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market, with Asia-Pacific following closely as the second-largest region.

The clinical oncology next generation sequencing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing

2) By Application: Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Other Diagnostics

3) By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic laboratories

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market drivers and trends, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market major players, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market competitors' revenues, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market positioning, and clinical oncology next generation sequencing market growth across geographies. The clinical oncology next generation sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

