Senate Advances Short-Term Spending Bill as Government Shutdown Deadline Approaches

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after voting against a continuing resolution (CR), a short-term funding measure which would continue Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations for federal agencies through the beginning of March. This measure, which passed the Senate by a vote of 77 to 18, will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Today’s vote averts a partial shutdown, but we shouldn’t pat ourselves on the back for doing the bare minimum. The American people deserve better than this mayhem, passing one stopgap bill after another. Congressional leaders need to get their act together and recognize our responsibility to govern. If Leader Schumer had pledged to put the rest of the appropriations bills on the calendar today, I would vote for the CR to help to facilitate that. However, a vote for the CR only facilitates Chuck Schumer doing exactly the opposite. He’s doing what he always does, empowering himself in preparation for an omnibus which he will write.”