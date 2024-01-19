Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,449 in the last 365 days.

Senate Advances Short-Term Spending Bill as Government Shutdown Deadline Approaches

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after voting against a continuing resolution (CR), a short-term funding measure which would continue Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations for federal agencies through the beginning of March. This measure, which passed the Senate by a vote of 77 to 18, will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Today’s vote averts a partial shutdown, but we shouldn’t pat ourselves on the back for doing the bare minimum. The American people deserve better than this mayhem, passing one stopgap bill after another. Congressional leaders need to get their act together and recognize our responsibility to govern. If Leader Schumer had pledged to put the rest of the appropriations bills on the calendar today, I would vote for the CR to help to facilitate that. However, a vote for the CR only facilitates Chuck Schumer doing exactly the opposite. He’s doing what he always does, empowering himself in preparation for an omnibus which he will write.”

You just read:

Senate Advances Short-Term Spending Bill as Government Shutdown Deadline Approaches

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more