Border Patrol agents Seize 128 Pounds of methamphetamine

CAMPO, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 128 pounds of methamphetamine during a vehicle stop on Interstate 8 Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., agents on patrol near Campo conducted a vehicle stop on a grey SUV heading westbound along Interstate 8 near the Sunrise Highway exit. A Border Patrol K-9 team conducted an air sniff of the SUV, ultimately alerting to the probable presence of narcotics. Agents inspected the front wheel well and the undercarriage of the vehicle and found multiple foil-wrapped packages containing a crystal-like substance.

Tests revealed the packages contained methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed approximately 128 pounds, with an estimated street value of $192,000.

The driver, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for further investigation.

“This is another example of the great work from our agents who continue working the frontlines combating drug trafficking in our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel.

During fiscal year 2023, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,100 pounds of cocaine, 111 pounds of heroin and 1,285 pounds of fentanyl.

This seizure is part of the recently announced Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.