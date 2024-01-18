January is Radon Action Month

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, January 18 - Radon is a naturally-occurring element which is undetectable from human senses. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) is urging residents to take time in January to test their home for radon as part of 2024 Radon Action Month.





"You can't see, smell, or taste radon but it is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in the US," said IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "We recommend that all homes in Illinois be tested for Radon. Testing is easy and inexpensive."





It's estimated more than 1,100 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year. Radon tests can be purchased at most hardware and department stores. It is recommended to conduct one short-term test and one long-term test to ensure consistent readings. Should you find higher readings, you should contact IEMA-OHS for information about a licensed mitigation professional who are trained to reduce radon levels.





Other ways to increase the knowledge of Radon





• Renters can receive more information about radon. Before a tenant moves in, the lessor could be issued a copy of the IEMA-OHS pamphlet entitled "Radon Guide for Tenants."





• Lessors should share any records or reports pertaining to radon concentrations within the dwelling unit that indicate a radon hazard to the renters.





• Lessors should share the IEMA-OHS document titled "Disclosure of Information on Radon Hazards to Tenants."









The IEMA-OHS and the Lung Association in Illinois are announcing the continuation of two statewide contests that encourage students to use their creative talents to promote radon awareness among young people. The Radon Video Contest asks Illinois high school students to create a 30-second commercial style video, while the Radon Poster Contest asks middle school students to create a poster that will encourage people to test their homes for radon.





"Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home," said Angela Tin, National Senior Director of Clean Air Initiatives for the American Lung Association. "This contest is a perfect way for everyone to learn more about this dangerous gas and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones."





Radon Poster Contest Radon Video Contest Eligibility Students Age 9-14 All High School Students Registration Status Now Open Now Open Submissions Due March 10 March 10 First Prize $200 $600 Second Prize $150 $500 Third Prize $100 $400 Most Views Winner n/a $200

All contest prizes are funded by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Both contests are sponsored by IEMA, Lung Association, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5.





The website also includes information about radon and lists of licensed measurement and mitigation professionals. Information is also available through IEMA-OHS's Radon Hotline at 800-325-1245.





2023 Radon Poster Winners

• 1st Place - Created by Lila M. (Home Schooled)

• 2nd Place - Created by Paris H. (Eastwood Elementary School)

• 3rd Place - Created by Rayann I. (Hadley Middle School)





2023 Radon Video Winners





Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov











