Jan. 18, 2024

Gov. Cox delivers his 2024 State of the State address

He celebrates what makes Utah ‘weird,’ urges action on housing and homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 18, 2024) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox delivered his 2024 State of the State address to the people of Utah, the Legislature, the Supreme Court and constitutional officers, emphasizing why Utah is the top ranked state in the nation and how we can keep it that way.

Throughout his 28-minute speech, Gov. Cox outlined what makes Utah unique including its dramatic landscapes, its strangely spelled names and its culture of taking care of each other.

He also focused on his policy priorities and goals for Utah’s future, including:

Housing:

In December, Gov. Cox proposed the Utah First Homes program, which sets a goal of building 35,000 starter homes in the next five years. The program includes expanding first-time homebuyer assistance, sweat equity, community land trusts, an infrastructure bank and a housing innovation fund.

“I believe the single largest threat to our future prosperity is the price of housing. Period. Housing attainability is a crisis in Utah and every state in this country. But remember, we are weird. We aren’t like the rest of the country. No one has figured this out yet, and I truly believe that we can.

“The American dream is alive in Utah, but it will be dead soon if we don’t get this right. Utah must lead the nation with bold and innovative solutions.”

Homelessness:

In December, Gov. Cox proposed a comprehensive statewide plan to address homelessness. Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and other entities throughout the state have rallied around his vision to fund emergency shelters and affordable housing as well as increase enforcement and launch a new HOME Court to give people additional treatment options.

“There is nothing compassionate about allowing people to suffer and die on our streets and there is nothing compassionate about allowing laws to be flagrantly ignored and broken. We can provide help AND demand accountability.

“Unsanctioned camping must end. We will provide help and services for those in need, real consequences and jail for those who willingly break the law, and civil commitment when absolutely necessary.”

Service:

In order to ensure service remains a cultural value in Utah, Gov. Cox has proposed a pilot program encouraging service hours for high school students, a year-long service fellowship allowing young adults to serve in qualifying nonprofits, community institutions and agencies with a living stipend, and tuition benefits and bonuses for those choosing to serve in the Utah National Guard.

“I ask you to support the service initiatives I’ve proposed this session, especially new paths for high school and college students to give back. I confess that I still beam with pride, probably more than I should, when I see the flagpole I put up in our cemetery for my Eagle Scout project. The rootedness that comes from rolling up your sleeves to make the place you live better is a defining feature of our state’s culture, and I want to preserve that for your kids and grandkids, and mine.”

State of the State:

“My friends, the State of the State is as strong as it’s ever been. And I’m convinced with every passing day that the source of our state’s strength is what for the longest time people told us was our weakness. We’re different. We’re weird. The good kind of weird. The kind of weird the rest of the nation is desperate for right now. And I’m praying we can keep it that way.”

The full speech can be viewed on the governor’s website.

